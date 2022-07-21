Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Vice President Harris, First Lady test negative for COVID

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, the White House said

Brooke Singman
Brooke Singman | Fox News
President Biden tests positive for COVID Video

President Biden tests positive for COVID

Fox News’ Mark Meredith reports on President Biden testing positive for COVID after Middle East visit and trip to Somerset, Mass.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday, a White House official told Fox News, though she said she was last with President Biden on Tuesday.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday and is experiencing "very mild symptoms," according to the White House.

The White House official said Harris tested negative Thursday morning and spoke with the president "by phone this morning."

The official said the schedule will "continue as planned," and said that Harris will "remain masked following the advice of the White House medical team."

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a surprise visit to the site of a shooting which left seven dead in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 5, 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a surprise visit to the site of a shooting which left seven dead in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 5, 2022. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

PRESIDENT BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Harris landed in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday morning.

First Lady Jill Biden, who is on the road in Michigan, tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, second from left, joins Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, right, for a meeting with first lady Jill Biden in the Blue Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, second from left, joins Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, right, for a meeting with first lady Jill Biden in the Blue Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"My husband tested positive for COVID," the first lady told reporters Thursday. "I talked to him a few minutes ago, he’s doing fine. He’s feeling good."

The first lady said she is going to keep her schedule, and will be "keeping masked." 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Biden's positive test in a written statement Thursday, stressing that he is "fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms." 

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington from a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, July 10, 2022. 

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington from a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

FDA SAYS COVID PILL PAXLOVID CAN BE PRESCRIBED BY PHARMACISTS

The president has begun taking Paxlovid and will isolate at the White House "and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time." 

"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," she said. 

"Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative," Jean-Pierre continued. "Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work."

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

