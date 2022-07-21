Biden has COVID-19, here are his symptoms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, the White House said.

The president is experiencing a trio of mild symptoms, his doctor said in a letter.

Biden's symptoms are a runny nose, occasional dry cough and fatigue, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, wrote in a letter.

Biden went to bed feeling fine Wednesday night but did not sleep well, Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, told reporters.

The president has begun treatment with the drug Paxlovid, which is currently authorized for the treatment of "mild-to-moderate COVID-19." The antiviral drug has been proven to curb the worst effects of the disease, showing positive results of direct viral testing for those at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, according to the FDA.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre continued, "He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the president during the day Thursday, including any members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with Biden during his travel Wednesday, the statement added.

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," Jean-Pierre added.

Biden's latest previous test for COVID-19 was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result, the White House said.

First lady Jill Biden told reporters that she tested negative for COVID-19 and will be keeping her schedule Thursday in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.