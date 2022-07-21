Jen Psaki says White House needs to be 'as transparent as possible' and must show Biden 'is working'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki joined NBC News' "Special Report" on Thursday after President Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

Host Savannah Guthrie asked the former press secretary about the COVID-19 protocols when it came to being in close proximity to the president. Guthrie said that a negative test was required if you were going to be around the president and asked if masks were required if someone was going to be around Biden in an indoor setting.

"That was typically the protocol, Savannah," Psaki said, adding that the president does not only conduct business from the White House and often travels domestically in addition to his trip to the Middle East.

Guthrie asked how this situation would typically be handled by the White House.

"What is that the number one concern you have as you are giving the American people this diagnosis about their president, that he has contracted COVID?" she said.

Psaki said that there were two major concerns.

"One is to be as transparent as possible, you don't want to have big mysterious questions hanging out there about how the president is doing, what his health looks like and that is the reason why I suspect they put out this morning that he's experiencing mild symptoms and that he's begun to take Paxlovid," she said.

The former press secretary said that the other big concern is "making sure that they're showing that he is working."

"That is something that they will have to plan out for every day. Showing him on the phone with congressional leaders, foreign leaders, others and engaging in the business in doing his job."

She said that it's not always easy to show the American public that the president is working and said she was sure it was on their minds.

Psaki left the White House in May and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was selected to take her place.

Jean-Pierre put out a statement on Thursday that the president had mild symptoms.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," she said.

Jean-Pierre tweeted on Thursday after releasing the statement that she had just spoken with the president.

"He said he feels fine, and he’s working from the residence," she said.

The president's doctor said in a letter that Biden was experiencing a runny nose, occasional dry cough and fatigue.