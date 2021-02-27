CNN's Chris Cuomo once teased brother for being 'single and ready to mingle' as sexual misconduct claims mount

As embattled Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces mounting allegations of sexual harassment, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo once invited his brother on-air and teased him about being "single and ready to mingle."

Cuomo was hit on Saturday by a second former aide, who alleged that the governor asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life back in June 2020.

However, just one month prior, the "Cuomo Prime Time" host had the Democrat on his show as part of a series of chummy interviews in the early months of the pandemic.

"Do you think you are an attractive person now because you're single and ready to mingle?" the CNN anchor asked. "Do you think that you're some desirable single person and that this is not just people's pain coming out of them?"

"I think that beauty is in the eye of the beholder," the governor smirked.

"Listen to you, you got an answer for anything. You're feeling pretty good about yourself these days, aren't ya?" the anchor chuckled.

The Cuomo-Cuomo lovefest that took place on CNN's airwaves has been panned by critics as the nursing home scandal began plaguing the New York governor.

Instead of grilling the top Democrat on his controversial policy that ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients, Chris Cuomo instead performed prop comedy with giant Q-tips while teasing the size of his brother's nose following a nasal COVID test.

However, as scandals plague the New York politician, CNN now says it has barred Chris Cuomo from covering his relative after admitting they lifted the "rule" in the early months of the pandemic for the host to conduct the gushy interviews.

On Saturday, The New York Times broke a bombshell report outlining sexual harassment claims from Charlotte Bennett, a former executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration who alleged that the governor "asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men."

In a press release on Saturday, Cuomo called Bennett a "hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID" who has "every right to speak out."

"When she came to me and opened up about being a sexual assault survivor and how it shaped her and her ongoing efforts to create an organization that empowered her voice to help other survivors, I tried to be supportive and helpful," Cuomo said in a statement, which was issued to the Times. "Ms. Bennett's initial impression was right: I was trying to be a mentor to her. I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate. The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported."

Cuomo added that he will "have no further comment" until a "full and thorough outside review" of Bennett's claims is conducted and concluded.

Bennett's claims come just days after Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and a special adviser to Cuomo, published a bombshell essay Wednesday on the website Medium. She accused the governor of going "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs," forcibly kissing her on the lips during a one-on-one briefing, and suggesting that they "play strip poker" during a plane ride.

Cuomo's office denied Boylan's harassment claims, calling them "simply false" and insisting the strip poker comment "did not happen."