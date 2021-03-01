NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused by third woman of unwanted sexual advances

A third woman has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of unwanted advances.

According to The New York Times, 33-year-old Anna Ruch has claimed that Cuomo asked to kiss her at a wedding in 2019. In an interview Monday, she specified that Cuomo put his hand on her bare lower back.

A spokesperson for Cuomo reportedly referred the Times to a more general statement in which Cuomo apologized for things that "have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation."

Over the past week, two of Cuomo's former aides have accused him of sexual harassment -- something he has denied.