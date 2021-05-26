CNN's Chris Cillizza panned for 'analysis' that Andrew Cuomo 'just might win' reelection despite scandals

CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza provided "analysis" on Tuesday that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "just might win again" in his reelection despite the avalanche of scandals that his network has either downplayed or have directly involved its star anchor, Chris Cuomo.

"His persistent refusal to walk away from the governorship -- or to show any doubt about whether or not to seek a fourth term next November drew eyerolls and derision from many Democratic politicians earlier this spring. But new poll numbers from Siena College suggest that, at worst, the New York Democrat has managed to tread water amid these allegations -- and may even be decently positioned to win again in November 2022," Cillizza wrote.

Cillizza pointed to the survey that showed a plurality of New York voters did not want Cuomo to resign and how he leads in a matchup against a generic Republican.

CHRIS CUOMO AND HIS PROBLEMATIC YEAR AT CNN

"The data is not all great news for Cuomo…. But taken as a whole, Cuomo and his political team have to feel as though they have weathered the worst and come out with a fighting chance," the CNN pundit said. "In short: People are so polarized and tribal these days that nothing -- absolutely nothing -- will move them to vote for someone of an opposing party."

He added, "He has a real chance to win a fourth term. Because New York is a state that heavily favors Democrats, and Cuomo is a Democrat. It's that simple."

Conveniently, Cillizza failed to mention the scandals involving his "Cuomo Prime Time" colleague, who allegedly benefited from prioritized COVID testing in the early months of the pandemic while ordinary New Yorkers struggled, as well as the recent revelation that he was involved in strategy sessions to help the governor combat the sexual misconduct allegations.

Cillizza was panned on social media for appearing to rally behind the embattled Democrat.

CNN GOES ALL WEEK SKIPPING LATEST CUOMO SCANDALS; SKIPS 9TH ACCUSER, ‘VIP’ COVID TESTING, BOOK CONTROVERSY

"When you're a politician, it's good to have a brother who is paid millions to go on TV to turn you into a mix of Gandhi and Churchill," journalist Glenn Greenwald reacted. "Also, it seems Dems don't care as much about mass allegations of sexual harassment or COVID lies as they, in other situations, claim they do."

"Your coworker’s grossly unethical conference calls really paid off!" radio host Dan O'Donnell exclaimed.

"'You're welcome, Andrew' - CNN," Spectator contributor Stephen Miller quipped.

Last week, Chris Cuomo admitted that he gave advice to his brother alongside members of the governor's team as the news cycle had been dominated by the growing number of women who leveled sexual harassment and assault claims against him.

Cuomo issued an apology to his colleagues for putting them in a "bad spot." But despite the backlash and acknowledging that the anchor's involvement in the governor's strategy sessions was "inappropriate," CNN chose not to reprimand its star.

Meanwhile, CNN's coverage of the controversies surrounding Gov. Cuomo has been inconsistent with some getting minimal coverage while others being completely avoided by the network's other anchors.

But last year, like most of the media, CNN lionized the New York Democrat for his response to the coronavirus pandemic despite the brewing nursing home scandal and allowed his brother to conduct nearly a dozen of chummy interviews that involved banter and even prop comedy.