CNN goes all week avoiding latest Cuomo scandals; skips 9th accuser, 'VIP' COVID testing, book controversy

CNN's unprecedented blackout of the growing scandals plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued throughout this week, despite the emergency of three separate controversies.

The governor's woes escalated on Monday after a ninth accuser came forward with a sexual misconduct allegation.

Sherry Vill, 55, alleged that Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheeks in front of her home in 2017.

"I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one," Vill said during a virtual press conference. "I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day Governor Cuomo came to my house. His actions were very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family."

The pro-Cuomo network has similarly avoided the damning groping allegation made by the governor's sixth accuser, downplaying any mention of it by on-air guests as "unverified" despite widespread reporting.

Also on Monday, The Washington Post ran a damning report on the "behind-the-scenes" operation of Cuomo's prioritized COVID testing, of which his younger brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was a beneficiary in the early months of the pandemic as ordinary New Yorkers struggled to find tests for themselves.

The Post reported that Dr. Eleanor Adams, a top New York physician who was tasked by the Cuomo administration to coordinate COVID testing in nursing homes, was "dispatched multiple times" to Chris Cuomo's home in the Hamptons, where visits "sometimes stretched hours."

"Among Cuomo relatives, Chris Cuomo’s family received attention that appeared to go beyond that of others, receiving multiple visits at their Hamptons home from Department of Health physician Eleanor Adams, according to two people familiar with the visits," the Post wrote. "At the time, Adams had a senior role for the state, coordinating testing issues for high-risk settings such as nursing homes. Cuomo’s home in Southampton is roughly 90 miles from New York City."

Chris Cuomo returned to his primetime program on Monday night after being conveniently absent last week when the scandal broke. The host made no mention of the controversy he was implicated in.

CNN also appeared to shrug off the scandal when it first broke.

"We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees. However, it is not surprising in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would," CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic told Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple.

Additionally, a report from the New York Times on Wednesday shed light on Cuomo's poorly-aged memoir, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The report alleged that the governor landed a book deal worth more than $4 million and that his top aides, who are paid by New York taxpayers, were heavily involved in drafting the book.

The Times also sought to tie Cuomo's work on the memoir to aide Melissa DeRosa's alleged intervention with New York's Health Department to have officials excise the true number of nursing home deaths in the early months of the pandemic from a report in the summer of 2020.

These were all controversies that the pro-Cuomo network appeared to ignore, according to Grabien transcripts.

The closest mention of Cuomo's scandals was during a brief exchange on Thursday with Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who was asked by a CNN anchor if the New York governor should follow his "playbook" and not resign.