CNN's Chris Cillizza mocked for telling Trump viruses 'don't, uh, recognize borders'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza was widely mocked on social media on Monday while attempting to mock President Trump for his vocal stance on borders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump has long supported strengthening the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico, but as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, there has been a renewed call to increase border security to crack down on the transmission of the virus on top of the travel ban he had set against China as well as the majority of Europe.

On Monday morning, Trump touted his support for strong borders on social media.

"THIS IS WHY WE NEED BORDERS!" Trump exclaimed.

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER UNDER FIRE AFTER ADMITTING HE DIDN'T FACT-CHECK AOC ON TRUMP-CORONAVIRUS CLAIM

Cillizza responded to what the thought was a witty response.

"Viruses don't, uh, recognize borders," Cillizza told the president.

Critics ridiculed the outspoken CNN commentator for the tweet.

"How do you think viruses cross borders, Chris?" Human Events managing editor Ian Miles Cheong asked.

"Cillizza’s hot take is 'viruses don’t recognize borders' as countries around the world are temporarily closing their borders," Daily Caller social media manager Logan Hall said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Viruses, uh, are transmitted by human beings," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy told Cillizza.

"The curve of media intelligence has been flattened," comedian Dave Cooperman quipped.

"Cillizza thinks that this is a good point? People who carry viruses do, however, respond to checkpoints and border security," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway reacted.