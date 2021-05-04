CNN's Brian Stelter complains that 'free speech advocates' on Facebook board may allow Trump back on platform

CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter seemed upset about the possibility that "First Amendment absolutists" at Facebook could allow former President Trump back on the platform.

Following the Capitol Hill riots on Jan. 6, Trump was banned from all major social media platforms, including Facebook, as his critics accused him of inciting violence.

However, an oversight board at the Mark Zuckerberg company is set to announce this week whether or not the former president will be able to return to its platform.

During a panel discussion on Tuesday, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota expressed her disapproval of the possibility of Trump's return to social media.

"President Trump's lies led to a bloody, deadly insurrection! Why would they ever let him back on to peddle more of the crap?" Camerota asked.

"There are a lot of members of this board that are free speech advocates, First Amendment absolutists in some cases that are going to make an argument that these platforms should not be in a position of making these choices at all," Stelter responded. "If Trump is brought back on Facebook, it will likely be for those reasons.

Stelter, who was previously known as the media's "hall monitor" and an outspoken defender of the free press during the Trump presidency, has become pro-censorship in recent months pressuring cable companies to de-platform any media outlet that doesn't blindly promote the Democrat agenda and remains silent when other news organizations that are censored by Big Tech.

Meanwhile, Trump himself launched a communications platform on Tuesday, which will serve as "a place to speak freely and safely," and will eventually give him the ability to communicate directly with his followers.

The platform, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," appears on www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The space allows Trump to post comments, images, and videos.

"In a time of silence and lies," a video Trump posted to the platform Tuesday night says. The video then plays news reports describing his suspension from Twitter.

"A beacon of freedom arises. A place to speak freely and safely," the video continues, showing the new platform. "Straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.