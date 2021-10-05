CNN's Ana Navaro suggests Kyrsten Sinema deserved being harassed in bathroom

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro suggested Monday that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., deserved to be harassed in the bathroom by left-wing activists at Arizona State University.

Navarro, who periodically co-hosts ABC's "The View," also condemned the action of chasing someone into a bathroom, describing it as "beyond the pail [sic]," despite her expressed feelings about Sinema.

"Chasing anybody -public or private- into a bathroom, to me is beyond the pail [sic]. Maybe if [Sinema] spent less time in fundraisers with corporate donors and held town-halls to listen to constituents and answer their questions, they wouldn’t chase her into the damn [bathroom]," Navarro tweeted.

Sinema was confronted by the activists while teaching a Sunday class at the university. When she proceeded to the bathroom the activists followed her, criticizing her opposition to various aspects of President Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda and imploring her to protect illegal immigrants.

Filming someone in a bathroom without their consent is illegal in Arizona.

LEFT-LEANING NEWS OUTLETS JUSTIFY PROTESTORS HARASSING KYRSTEN SINEMA IN A PUBLIC BATHROOM

Sinema condemned the harassment in a lengthy statement, calling the behavior "not legitimate protest" and "wholly inappropriate."

Navarro joined a long list of left-leaning news outlets attempting to justify the activists' behavior, including the liberal site Jezebel, which published a piece titled "Absolutely Bully Kyrsten Sinema Outside Of Her Bathroom Stall," and The Young Turks, who claimed it was Sinema who "created this environment" for activists needing to take such action.

Sinema had already been the subject of intense criticism before the bathroom incident, along with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, due to her opposition to the massive, Democratic-backed, $3.5 trillion spending bill being negotiated in Congress, and a major legislative component of the Biden agenda.

She has been publicly confronted multiple times since the bathroom incident, most recently on an airplane and at the airport while returning to Washington on Monday.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.