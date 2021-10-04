Left-leaning news outlets justify protestors harassing Kyrsten Sinema in a public bathroom

Left-leaning outlets saw fit to justify and even support protesters following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., into a public bathroom to harass her.

On Sunday, left-wing activists confronted Sinema in a classroom at Arizona State University in Phoenix and proceeded to film and follow her walking into a public bathroom. Despite filming someone in a bathroom without their consent is illegal in Arizona, protestors were insistent in hassling Sinema to supporting President Biden’s "Build Back Better" plan, which progressives are pushing to include amnesty for illegal immigrants.

President Biden called the actions "inappropriate."

"I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody," Biden said. "The only people it doesn’t happen to are the people who have Secret Service standing around them."

While many condemned these actions, liberal journalists and activist not only justified the behavior of the protesters but supported their actions.

The liberal site Jezebel published a piece titled "Absolutely Bully Kyrsten Sinema Outside Of Her Bathroom Stall." In the article, it called the scene an "effective and safe alternative" to enacting change.

"And for all the pearl-clutching, few are providing a more effective and safe alternative to what these activists did. They told Sinema, to her face—and through a door—that she was failing them and why. There was no violence, no rude language, nothing. Just a few constituents following their representative into a large bathroom to air their grievances. What should they have done instead?" it wrote.

Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast dismissed criticism against the protesters. She shared Biden’s comments, Jong-Fast tweeted, "This is a good answer that is driving the right nuts. Bathroomgate is a dumb fake scandal and conservatives pretending to care about Kyrsten Sinema is kind of hilarious."

The Intelligencer justified the encounter as well by blaming Sinema for avoiding her constituents.

"Even if you think the bathroom should be off-limits, it’s harder to argue that protesters somehow erred by tracking her down on campus. Call it a learning experience for her. Choose public office, then block your own party’s transformative progressive policy, and people will eventually get mad at you," Sarah Jones wrote.

The Young Turks condemned Sinema and supported the protestors in a segment featuring Rashad Richey and contributor Caroline Johnson.

"Senator Kyrsten Sinema created this environment by refusing to connect or allow opportunity for dialogue with those that knocked on doors to get her elected," Richey said.

"I think that the articulation of these activists and really, the bravery and courage that that takes is something that should be celebrated across the nation," Johnson followed.

Fellow Young Turks host John Iadarola also tweeted a justification for the protestors writing, "Following someone into the bathroom is objectively less offensive than giving a big thumbs down while voting to keep them in poverty."

Sinema became the target of progressive outrage for her opposition to Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan. Fellow Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., faced similar backlash after condemning the spending bill and preventing its passage.