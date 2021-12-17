CNN analyst implores Joe Manchin to leave Democratic Party: 'It would be better off'

CNN analyst and former Democratic staffer Kirsten Powers implored Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to leave the Democratic Party Thursday, claiming "it would be better off" for President Biden if he could avoid accusations of being unable to unite the party around his massive social spending bill.

During an appearance on "Don Lemon Tonight," Powers slammed Manchin over his lack of outright support for the bill and, appearing to forget that Democrats only maintain control of the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, called on Manchin to either become a Republican or independent.

Host Don Lemon played a clip of Manchin being asked about his stance on the child tax credit, and the moderate Democrat explaining that he'd always been in favor of the credit, despite his previous concerns over the price and scope of the credit included in the bill.

"So he is for the child tax credit, but he has been saying all along that he had a problem with the price tag and the scope, so why are Democrats surprised that this isn’t going anywhere?" Lemon asked Powers.

"Because the price tag has come down substantially, and at this point there is no reason for Joe Manchin to believe that this entire bill should be written to his specifications as if the only opinion that matters is his," Powers said.

She argued that "so many accommodations" had already been made for Manchin regarding the bill negotiations and that it was "time for him to step up" and make his own accommodations.

"Honestly, at this point I think it would be better off if he just became an independent or a Republican so that we can stop playing this game that Joe Biden has these Democrats that he’s not bringing around because there’s just no reason to not support this bill if you’re a Democrat," Powers said.

"At least it would be very clarifying. He could still be an independent and caucus with the Democrats when he wants to, but be very clarifying because he’s not opposing this bill based on any issues that any Democrat wouldn’t support. Moderate Democrats support this bill in the House. This is not about this being this wildly progressive bill. This is a perfectly mainstream bill," she added.

Tense negotiations have been ongoing amongst Senate Democrats over the bill following its passage in the House of Representatives last month. Biden met with Manchin on multiple occasions in an attempt to secure his support, but no agreement has been made.

With the Senate split evenly amongst Democrats and Republicans, Biden can't afford to lose a single Democratic vote, assuming all 50 Republicans vote against the measure.