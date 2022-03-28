CNN analyst blames Trump for aftermath of Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A CNN analyst appeared to blame the chaotic scene that occurred after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Annual Academy Awards on none other than longtime CNN nemesis former President Trump.

During the Oscars on Sunday night, Smith charged the stage and smacked Rock in the face after the comedian make a joke about the "King Richard" actor’s wife. The incident stunned the crowd, but the show went on and Smith eventually won the coveted Best Actor award.

OSCARS: WILL SMITH SLAPS CHRIS ROCK OVER JADA PINKETT SMITH JOKE

CNN’s Asha Rangappa decided the Dolby Theater crowd stuck around because of Trump.

"So did like anyone walk out after that happened??? Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized?" Rangappa asked on Twitter.

Rangappa was swiftly mocked for blaming Trump for the incident.

CNN famously drifted away from its once-nonpartisan style to an anti-Trump, liberal network under former boss Jeff Zucker, who was forced to step down earlier this year. Incoming boss Chis Licht is expected to attempt to steer the network back toward the just-the-facts approach to news that founder Ted Turner intended.

Rangappa, who is one of the network’s more outspoken liberals on social media, was mocked last year for comparing a Southwest pilot who objected to President Biden to an ISIS sympathizer. A pilot on a Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque signed off his announcement for passengers by saying, "Let's Go Brandon," according to an Associated Press journalist who was reportedly on the flight.

CNN'S ASHA RANGAPPA DOXXES FREE BEACON INTERN, MOCKS HER AS 'KAREN' AFTER TWITTER INTERVENES

The phrase had become codeword for a more profanity-laced message for Biden, and the CNN analysis took to Twitter with her thoughts after the pilot referenced it.

"As an experiment, I’d love for an @SouthwestAir pilot to say ‘Long live ISIS’ before taking off. My guess is that 1) the plane would be immediately grounded; 2) the pilot fired; and 3) a statement issued by the airline within a matter of hours," she tweeted.

Last year, Rangapappa doxxed an intern from the Washington Free Beacon, putting her personal contact information on Twitter for the world to see, and mocked her as "Karen" when she was forced to remove the message.

Rangappa, who is also a senior lecturer at Yale University, once criticized former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for going by Nikki, which is her middle name, instead of "Nimrata," the name on her birth certificate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, Rangappa tweeted her support to continue wearing COVID masks.

"Masks are a reflection of social trust in society -- in Tocqueville's words, ‘self-interest well understood,’" she wrote. "It's the ability to make a small sacrifice that benefits the public good, and in doing so, benefits you, as well. The U.S. currently has very low levels of social trust."

Fox News’ Cortney O’Brien contributed to this report.