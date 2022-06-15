Hillary Clinton hits Trump for not accepting election loss, Twitter reminds her of 2016 defeat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a tweet from Tuesday, former U.S. Secretary of State and failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton pointed to testimony shown in the January 6 Committee hearings that several close advisors to former President Trump told him that he lost the 2020 election. That despite Trump's public insistence that he won the contest, and his allegations that it was stolen from him.

For Clinton, this was all part of Trump’s "criminal conspiracy" to overturn the election results. Her full tweet read. "The latest January 6 hearings show that Trump knew he lost the election. His own people told him he'd lost the election. He then chose to wage a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results and prevent the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history."

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE POSTPONES WEDNESDAY HEARING DUE TO 'TECHNICAL ISSUES'

Conservatives on Twitter swarmed Clinton’s replies, slamming her for promoting and spreading the now-debunked narrative that Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

According to testimony from Clinton’s former campaign manager Robby Mook during the Michael Sussman trial last month, Clinton signed off on disseminating the unproven claims of collusion to the press.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young skewered Clinton with a reply to her tweet, writing, "Oh, like how you knew you lost the election in 2016 and went on to push the Russian Collusion lie?"

Mocking an infamously premature Happy Birthday tweet Clinton posted to herself just ahead of election day 2016, political personality and author Michael Malice posted a picture of Trump with the caption, "Happy birthday to this future president." Tuesday happened to be the former president’s birthday.

Conservative Twitter user Nick V. Flor tweeted, "Alex, I'll take ‘What is Russian Collusion’ for $100."

THE SAME THREAT BEHIND JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT 'ISN'T OVER': REP. KINZINGER

Former MLB pitcher and outspoken conservative Curt Schilling really laid into Clinton for her tweet. He wrote, "You, honestly, need to STFU and thank the Lord you are not in jail. You and your teenage groping mutant are one of the many reasons legal American citizens despise DC. You two represent ALL that is wrong with the left and with politics."

Political strategist and former Trump administration official Michael Caputo tweeted, "I’m not telling her, you tell her…" implying Clinton was unaware of the irony.

"The High Priestess of Projection accuses Trump of everything she did," wrote conservative podcast host Monica Crowley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And Republican congressional candidate from Maryland, Antonio Piotocco tweeted, "I'm old enough to remember when Hillary Clinton knew she lost the election in 2016 but went around the country telling everyone the election was stolen from her."