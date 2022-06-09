Jan. 6 hearings get underway Thursday evening
The January 6th committee will detail the findings from its yearlong bipartisan investigation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in a series of public, televised hearings starting Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
incoming update…
Former Trump White House economic adviser Peter Navarro may be slapped with a gag order pertaining to his high-profile arrest for ignoring a January 6 Committee subpoena, if the Biden Justice Department has its way, according to a breaking report.
Navarro told Fox News on Wednesday the reported reasoning for the potential gag order reflects a glaring hypocrisy.
The DOJ reportedly asked Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee, to enact a protective order to prevent disclosure of evidence.
For more on this story: January 6 subpoenas: Peter Navarro calls potential gag order against him DOJ hypocrisy.
The House Committee investigating the Capitol riot has a lot at stake in the hearings. You’ve heard committee members and other Democrats suggest dire warnings that "the future of democracy" is at stake. During an appearance on CBS, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., — a member of the 1/6 committee — described that fateful day last year as "the first non-peaceful transfer of power in our history."
The riot at the Capitol was one of the most disturbing events in American history: A horde raiding the Capitol as the House and Senate meet in a Joint Session of Congress to certify the presidential election. That’s about as serious as things get. Still, a wide swath of Republicans nationwide and GOPers in Congress support former President Trump. Even after authorities regained control of the building, 147 House and Senate members voted against certifying election results.
At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday morning, Robert Pape of the University of Chicago laid out the problem facing Democrats heading into Thursday’s hearing. "Donald Trump is now more powerful because of January 6 than he would have been without January 6," testified Pape.
Political observers from both sides are keenly watching to see what impact the 1/6 committee hearings have. It’s unclear if the hearings can move the meter in the court of public opinion as Democrats hope they will.
For more on this story: What’s at stake for Democrats in the primetime Capitol riot committee hearing.
Live Coverage begins here