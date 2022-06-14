Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday hearing without explanation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol postponed its Wednesday hearing and will instead hold its third public hearing on Thursday.

The committee has yet to release an explanation for the Tuesday announcement. The committee previously held a primetime hearing last week, followed by a hearing on Monday.

The Jan. 6 committee is tasked with investigating the circumstances leading up to and during the pro-Trump storming of the U.S. Capitol in early 2021. The committee's Monday hearing focused heavily on former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results through litigation.

Wednesday's scheduled hearing was supposed to focus on Trump's attempts to use the Justice Department in his bid to reject results.

Testimony from former Trump administration and campaign officials indicates Trump was primarily swayed by former counsel Rudy Giuliani in pushing to overturn the election.

Former senior adviser Jason Miller testified that a "definitely intoxicated" Giuliani spoke with Trump on election night.

"The mayor was definitely intoxicated, but I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example," Miller said in videotaped testimony aired at the hearing. "I think, effectively, Mayor Giuliani was saying, 'We won it. They're stealing it from us. Where did all the votes come from? We need to go say that we won,' and essentially that anyone who didn't agree with that position was being weak."

Former Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed Trump's claims of a stolen election outright, calling them "bullsh--" in his testimony. Barr had raised the alarm about potential election fraud prior to the 2020 election, but he found no evidence of widespread fraud in his investigations after the fact.

"I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bulls---," Barr said of his conversations with Trump. "And, you know, I didn't want to be a part of it. And that's one of the reasons that went into me deciding to leave when I did."

"I was somewhat demoralized because I thought, ‘Boy, if he really believes this stuff, he has lost contact with, he's become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff,’" he continued. "And on the other hand, you know, when I went into this and would you know, tell him how crazy some of these allegations were, there was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.