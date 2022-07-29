Claims of a Biden comeback in the media? 'The Five' responds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Dagen McDowell slammed CNN political contributor Van Jones's comments from Thursday that President Biden is doing "good" if you remove the "nutty stuff" on "The Five."

DAGEN MCDOWELL: You have a Federal Reserve that's trying to fight this inflation. But at the same time, just in the last week, the CHIPS bill and then this Schumer-Manchin enrichment green monstrosity, combine those, that's more than $700 billion in additional spending, additional stimulus. So you're feeding the beast of inflation. You're not helping the Fed fight it. Also, the extending the student, the moratorium on student loan payments, again, inflationary handout to wealthy doctors and lawyers. The more that the Biden administration keeps spending and feeding inflation, the harder it is for the central bank, J-Powell and the Fed to fight it, and the higher rates go. You're looking at, like a leveraged economy entering Armageddon where you have a collapse in housing, you have a collapse in all assets. You have a recession that doesn't run two quarters, but that runs literally years. Instead of a recession, you know, inflation, recession, I call it the never ending circle of suckitude.

