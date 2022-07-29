Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Claims of a Biden comeback in the media? 'The Five' responds

Dagen McDowell says the Biden White House's spending is what brought on America's skyrocketing, raging inflation

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dagen McDowell: What is Van Jones talking about? Video

Dagen McDowell: What is Van Jones talking about?

Dagen McDowell claims the Biden White House's spending 'brought on' the nation's 'skyrocketing inflation' in response to comments by CNN political contributor Van Jones on 'The Five.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Dagen McDowell slammed CNN political contributor Van Jones's comments from Thursday that President Biden is doing "good" if you remove the "nutty stuff" on "The Five."

DEM REP TO BIDEN: DO NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2024, AMERICA NEEDS DEMS WHO WILL "STEP UP"

DAGEN MCDOWELL: You have a Federal Reserve that's trying to fight this inflation. But at the same time, just in the last week, the CHIPS bill and then this Schumer-Manchin enrichment green monstrosity, combine those, that's more than $700 billion in additional spending, additional stimulus. So you're feeding the beast of inflation. You're not helping the Fed fight it. Also, the extending the student, the moratorium on student loan payments, again, inflationary handout to wealthy doctors and lawyers. The more that the Biden administration keeps spending and feeding inflation, the harder it is for the central bank, J-Powell and the Fed to fight it, and the higher rates go. You're looking at, like a leveraged economy entering Armageddon where you have a collapse in housing, you have a collapse in all assets. You have a recession that doesn't run two quarters, but that runs literally years. Instead of a recession, you know, inflation, recession, I call it the never ending circle of suckitude.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Biden White House is feeding the 'beast' of inflation: Dagen McDowell Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.