Christian music icon Amy Grant invokes ‘6th of January’ in new song asking if 'we’ve lost our way'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime Christian music artist Amy Grant has released a new original song reflecting on national division that appears to reference the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and the idealism of the 1960s.

"The 6th of January (Yasgur's Farm)," is a folk song reflecting on healing and connection amid global unrest that asks, "Have we all lost our way?" according to a press release.

"Yasgur’s Farm" refers to the New York property where the Woodstock music festival took place in Bethel, New York, on Aug. 15-18, 1969.

The song opens with nostalgia for the hopeful spirit of the late 1960s, referencing Marvin Gaye, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lennon’s "Imagine" and Woodstock. It goes on to suggest the events of "the 6th of January" marked a symbolic break from the idealism of the '60s counterculture.

AMID DIVISION AND NOISE, A SIMPLE TRUTH: AMERICA STILL HAS A HEART

"Hey mister, where’s the road to Yasgur’s farm?" the lyrics say. "He stares at me with pity and alarm. Says that crowd left here long ago, scattered all to hell and Harper’s Ferry, on the 6th of January."

Later in the song she sings, "I look ahead and realize we’ve lost our way."

The song invites listeners to "see the world through another’s perspective, and recognize the strength found in collective understanding," the press release says.

The track will be featured on Grant’s upcoming album of original songs, expected later this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Grant has been a leading figure in Christian music for decades, earning multiple Grammy Awards and is a 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree.

She explained the song is intended to encourage people to listen to opposing viewpoints in order to find solutions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We operate in the world around us and sometimes neglect the power of what we have in our choices," she said in the press release. "The song observes life and the unrest many of us feel, while knowing we are shaping the world around us daily. Maybe life and problem-solving is more of a ‘we’ than ‘me’ conversation. If we can choose to look through a lens other than our own, maybe there is hope to come together and find a way through the unrest."

Grant's management shared with Fox News Digital an interview with Grant where she went into more detail about the inspiration behind the song.

"All of us are making the world what it is, one day at a time. How we welcome ourselves to it. How we welcome each other. If we look at the world around us as ‘us’ and ‘them,’ or if we look at the world as ‘we,'" Grant said. "It's vital that we sit in unrest without jumping to conclusions of how it can be fixed. And that starts inside… within ourselves."