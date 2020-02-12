Chris Stirewalt on New Hampshire results: Why 'Mayor Pete' is in a strong position as Joe Biden fades

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in a strong position coming out of the New Hampshire primary race, Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt said Wednesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Stirewalt pointed out that the young candidate has now "twice demonstrated the ability to get it done."

However, Stirewalt pointed out that Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar "have some ash to settle" because they are making "fundamentally the same argument" to the American people.

"Buttigieg talks about future former Republicans [and] makes a very direct appeal to Independents. She is doing the same thing," he said. "The two of them together -- as you saw in terms of the vote share they had here -- huge amount, right? You put that together, it's no problem in beating Bernie Sanders."

In what he called the "beginning of the end" for President Trump, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Granite State with almost 26 percent of the vote. Buttigieg followed closely behind with just over 24 percent and Klobuchar came in a strong third with almost 20 percent.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came in a distant fourth with just over 9 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden was in fifth place with just over 8 percent. In a last-ditch, make-or-break effort to keep his candidacy afloat, Biden left for South Carolina mid-day on Tuesday to lay some groundwork before his challengers shifted focus.

Stirewalt told Smith the question is now: can Buttigieg and Klobuchar sort out which one of them is the "lead dog in the sled train?"

He said he doesn't know, but it's "probably Buttigieg" because of the first two contests. Only time will tell, but Stirewalt believes Buttigieg has a powerful argument to make to late-deciding voters as the current leader in delegates.