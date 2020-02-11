Chris Stirewalt: New Hampshire could be a 'terminal event' for Warren, Biden candidacy growing 'unserious'

Who will have the worst night Tuesday among the Democratic presidential candidates in New Hampshire? According to Democratic strategist Mary Anne Marsh, that will be former Vice President Joe Biden, who has already moved on to campaigning in South Carolina.

"The bookends for Joe Biden in this New Hampshire primary started on Friday night at the debate, where he declared he would lose the New Hampshire primary and ends before the polls close tonight on a charter jet to South Carolina," Marsh said on Fox News' special New Hampshire primary coverage. "It doesn't get much worse than that. And he's trying to make the best of a bad situation. But no one's gonna have a worse night than Joe Biden tonight."

Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt disagreed with Marsh, saying Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was facing a "terminal event" for her campaign.

"This is where it was going to be always a showdown between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. And she's not even on the front page. She's not even in the discussion," Stirewalt said. "It will be hard to knock Joe Biden out of this race ... But this will be a terminal event for Elizabeth Warren if she does not do something impressive."

Stirewalt also commented on Biden's future in the race if he finished in fourth place, comparing him to a "broken-down old Ferrari."

"This is becoming an unserious candidacy and it's happening fast. He's got a high burn rate. He's too expensive. He's like a broken-down old Ferrari that you can't keep on the road. And everybody knows it," Stirewalt said. "And if he can't get into the top three [tonight], [if] he can't beat the mayor of South Bend, Indiana ...

The Washington Examiner's Byron York also analyzed Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar's future coming out of New Hampshire.

"The question is, will Amy Klobuchar really overperform that much?" York asked. "I mean, if she finishes third, that's better than fourth in Iowa or fifth in Iowa. But is that really enough strength to just go on?"