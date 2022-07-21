Chris Cuomo's Return: Disgraced CNN anchor launches podcast, claims he'll 'never be a hater' of former network

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned to media Thursday for the first episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project.

Cuomo’s project is set to air on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week and feature prominent guests. The podcast’s YouTube description stated that the show will give Cuomo’s "signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media."

The Chris Cuomo Project is the former anchor’s first major media project since being fired from CNN over allegations that he was helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, maintain his media image while the governor was being investigated for sexual harassment.

During the first episode, Cuomo spoke with celebrity guest Sean Penn, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andrii Yermak. He also took time to address his career ambitions following being let go from CNN and made sure to let his audience know he’s grateful for his former team at the network and harbors no grudges towards anyone working there.

NEW YORK GOV. HOCHUL BROKE HER PROMISE TO MY FAMILY AND EVERYONE GRIEVING FROM A COVID NURSING HOME DEATH

Cuomo dove right into the controversial CNN discussion, explaining that he’s at peace with the network despite the nature of his departure.

"As for CNN, I will never be a hater. CNN has great people, CNN has a great purpose, and I wish them all the best, and I miss so many of the people there," he said, adding that "it is time for me to move on, and I believe I can be more than I was before."

The former CNN anchor took time to apologize to his former team for not saying a proper goodbye and thanked them for the hard work they did to produce his "number one" show. "The people who made my show number one at CNN from jump, and kept it there. They never get the credit they deserve, it is always about the hair and the teeth, the people on TV," he said.

"I didn’t get to say goodbye, and I am sorry about that. I am sorry that circumstances made it impossible to tell you face to face how each and all of you mean to me," he added.

Though he claimed to regret the end of his time at CNN, Cuomo continued to defend his involvement in helping his brother during the podcast. He stated, "Let me be clear: I do regret how everything ended, but I will never regret helping my family. I promised my father that I always would be there for my brother."

ANDREW CUOMO GOT ADVICE FROM BILL CLINTON ON HOW TO HANDLE A SEX SCANDAL

"And I always will be," he added, "Just like he has always been there for me, just like my sisters have been there for me, and have been there for him. That’s family."

Since Cuomo’s departure from CNN, he has referred to himself as a "free agent." His podcast description emphasized that the project will operate "free from the constraints of a traditional media organization," and appeal to "those who don’t fit nicely on one side or the other."

Cuomo’s next major media appearance will be with Dan Abrams on Abrams’ NewsNation show next Tuesday.