Andrew Cuomo got advice from Bill Clinton on how to handle a sex scandal

Embattled New York ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly received advice from former President Bill Clinton as he fought for his political life amid multiple charges of sexual misconduct.

Clinton has faced multiple sexual assault allegations and was impeached by the House of Representatives after an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was revealed.

Cuomo was subject to a state sexual harassment probe following accusations by 11 women who worked for the governor. Cuomo eventually resigned from his post last August following a scathing report on the investigation released by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The allegations included a range of inappropriate behavior including that he alluded to wanting to engage in sexual relations with a young female staffer, forced kissing, unwanted sexual advances, and more.

The scandal-ridden governor said he was "deeply" sorry for any behavior deemed inappropriate while he was in office but denied the allegations contained in James' report and accused state investigators of bias.

Clinton provided Cuomo advice during the harassment investigation, suggesting that the governor hold a public press conference to address New Yorkers directly in an attempt to stave off his resignation, according to an excerpt of a book, "Any Given Tuesday," by Democratic strategist Lis Smith about events that transpired near the end of Cuomo's time in power. An excerpt was published in Politico

Following the release of James' report, Smith details one call she was on with a handful of other individuals, including Clinton, during which the governor's advisers told him his career was "over."

Smith says Cuomo was not gathering any sympathy from the individuals on the call, despite the "sole exception" of Clinton, who said he should go out and talk to his constituents directly regarding the situation.

However, advisers agreed that if Cuomo held a public event, it would hurt rather than help him, so the idea by Clinton was dismissed.

Clinton himself has been publicly accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women over the years before, during and after his presidency.

Among the notable sexual misconduct allegations against Clinton: Juanita Broaddrick accused then-Arkansas state Attorney General Clinton of raping her in 1978; Kathleen Willey accused him of sexual harassment in the Oval Office in 1993; Paula Jones accused then-Governor Clinton of exposing himself to her in 1991; and Leslie Millwee accused him of sexual assault during an incident in 1980.

The former president has denied wrongdoing over the years in regard to the allegations.

He was eventually impeached for lying under oath and obstruction of justice during a federal investigation into the Lewinsky affair.