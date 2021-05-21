Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Howard Kurtz: Chris Cuomo made a big mistake, apology 'more than warranted'

Liberal CNN host participated in calls with brother, gubernatorial aides

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Kurtz: Chris Cuomo made a ‘big mistake’ by joining conference calls about brother Andrews sexual misconductVideo

Kurtz: Chris Cuomo made a ‘big mistake’ by joining conference calls about brother Andrews sexual misconduct

‘MediaBuzz’ host Howard Kurtz says the CNN admission ‘looks terrible’ for a host that routinely bashes Republicans.

Fox News "Mediabuzz" host Howard Kurtz criticized CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for participating in conference calls to help his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with sexual misconduct scandal. 

CNN ADMITS CHRIS CUOMO INAPPROPRIATELY PROVIDED BROTHER ADVICE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

HOWARD KURTZ: Chris Cuomo made a big mistake—not for privately advising his brother or anybody who knows the family as I do knows they’re very close. They talk all the time. But, by joining in conference calls with the brothers’ top aides, lawyers, PR people, and trying to mitigate the fallout from this spate of sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo…

But, I do think CNN bears some of the responsibility here because this goes back to the original blunder where they were able to do the buddy act on Chris’ show in primetime early in the pandemic when Andrew Cuomo was riding high. That was a change in policy—now he’s not allowed to talk about it, he’s not allowed to talk about his brother and all of that.  But, for a guy who routinely bashes Republicans on his show, this looks terrible and I do think an apology was more than warranted. 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

This article was written by Fox News staff.