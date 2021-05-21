Howard Kurtz: Chris Cuomo made a big mistake, apology 'more than warranted'

Fox News "Mediabuzz" host Howard Kurtz criticized CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for participating in conference calls to help his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with sexual misconduct scandal.

CNN ADMITS CHRIS CUOMO INAPPROPRIATELY PROVIDED BROTHER ADVICE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

HOWARD KURTZ: Chris Cuomo made a big mistake—not for privately advising his brother or anybody who knows the family as I do knows they’re very close. They talk all the time. But, by joining in conference calls with the brothers’ top aides, lawyers, PR people, and trying to mitigate the fallout from this spate of sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo…

But, I do think CNN bears some of the responsibility here because this goes back to the original blunder where they were able to do the buddy act on Chris’ show in primetime early in the pandemic when Andrew Cuomo was riding high. That was a change in policy—now he’s not allowed to talk about it, he’s not allowed to talk about his brother and all of that. But, for a guy who routinely bashes Republicans on his show, this looks terrible and I do think an apology was more than warranted.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW