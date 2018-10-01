Expand / Collapse search
October 01, 2018

Trump spars with press over trade and Kavanaugh

Fox News host Howard Kurtz says the press is more interested in the controversy surrounding the Kavanaugh confirmation process.

This week on #MediaBuzz


Mollie Hemingway said the media's coverage of the Brett Kavanaugh/Christine Ford furor is "reprehensible" and "unacceptable," and that they "threw away any devotion to facts."


Marie Harf disagreed and sees a gender divide, questioning how a crying and shouting witness would have been treated if she was a woman.


Susan Ferrechio said the media pounced on Kavanaugh for attacking Democrats but aren't exercised when Ruth Bader Ginsburg opposes President Trump.


Brit Hume said there's "no reason to be cynical" about Kavanaugh or Ford but says the media are too quick to assume, as in the Rolling Stone gang rape story, that accused men are lying.


Martha MacCallum ripped critics who dismissed her Kavanaugh interview in advance, questioning how "anybody who calls himself a journalist would be so quick to jump the gun before the actual event.” 


And Corey Lewandowski said "of course" the sexual misconduct allegations against Trump, which he calls false, "are weighing on him" in the Kavanaugh case and that while Ford's testimony was moving, the judge will be confirmed.