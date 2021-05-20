CNN's Chris Cuomo admits 'mistake' to advise brother amid scandal, denies influencing network's coverage

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo issued an apology to his colleagues after it was reported that he offered political advice to his brother, embattled Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid his sexual misconduct scandal.

"If you remember I told you back at the beginning of March I can't cover my brother's troubles. It wouldn't be fair. And you got it then and I appreciate you understanding," Cuomo began his show Thursday night. "Now, today, there are stories out there about me offering my brother advice. Of course, I do. This is no revelation. I have said it publicly and I certainly have never hidden it."

CNN ADMITS CHRIS CUOMO INAPPROPRIATELY PROVIDED BROTHER ADVICE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

"I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family. Those of you who watch this show get it. Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me. And I am fiercely loyal to them. I'm family first, job second," Cuomo told his viewers. "But being a journalist and a brother to a politician is unique and a unique challenge and I have a unique responsibility to balance those roles. It's not always easy. People can say and write what they want, but I want you to know the truth. How I helped my brother also matters. When my brother's situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again."

"It was a mistake, because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that and I am sorry for that," Cuomo continued. "It's also important for you to understand not only do I not cover this here, I've never tried to influence this network's coverage of my brother. In fact, I've been walled off from it."

The anchor concluded, "This is a unique and difficult situation, and that's okay. I know where the line is. I can respect it and still be there for my family, which I must. I have to do that. I love my brother, I love my family, I love my job. And I love and respect my colleagues here at CNN. And again, to them, I am truly sorry. You know who I am. You know what I'm about, and I want this to be said in public to you who give me the opportunity and to my colleagues who make me better at what I do."

As first reported by The Washington Post, CNN admitted on Thursday that its primetime host engaged in "inappropriate" strategy meetings with the embattled governor's team earlier this year as he faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted touching.

The stunning Washington Post report revealed the CNN anchor joined conference calls with top aides to the embattled governor earlier this year as charges of harassment mounted and prompted calls from both sides of the aisle for his resignation. Sources told the paper the younger Cuomo urged his brother to not step down and even invoked "cancel culture," a talking point the governor used back in March while engaging with reporters.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.