Chris Christie clashes with ‘View’ co-host Joy Behar: 'You're not welcome to your own set of facts'

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sparred with Joy Behar during an appearance on “The View” on Friday, telling the liberal co-host she was “absolutely wrong” for saying Republicans don’t want to spend money in order to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Christie was explaining that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pushed for things they specifically wanted in the stimulus bill.

'THE VIEW' TELL-ALL WILL BE ADAPTED INTO TV MINISERIES WITH 'A-LIST ACTRESSES' PLAYING JOY BEHAR, CO-HOSTS

“We are still distributing hundreds of millions of dollars from the last bill … both sides are going to negotiate on this, it’s the typical legislative process,” Christie said. “Democrats want the things they want, the Republicans will want the things they want and they will ultimately, I believe, come to a compromise as they have on the three bills before this.”

Behar, an outspoken liberal, threw up her hands and disagreed with the former New Jersey governor, accusing Republicans of not wanting to help people.

‘THE VIEW' TELL-ALL AUTHOR SAYS DONALD TRUMP IS NECESSARY 'NEMESIS' FOR LIBERAL GABFEST HOSTS

“They always seem to have money to give tax breaks to rich people in this country, or money to bolster the military, but when it comes to actually helping people, the Republicans don’t… all of the sudden, ‘We don’t have any money,’” Behar said, referring to Americans who are frustrated with coronavirus-related lockdowns and continuing stay-at-home orders.

Behar then attempted to move on to another topic, but Christie defended his party.

“First let me talk about your first point, which is that Republicans voted overwhelmingly for all of the aid for small business people across this country twice. Republicans voted overwhelmingly for $1,200 checks that have gone to every one of the taxpayers out there who qualify,” Christie said. “Republicans have voted for aid to hospitals and front-line health care workers.”

Christie said it was “unfair” for Behar to say Republicans don’t support the issues that she suggested, calling it a “typical Democratic talking point.”

Behar fired back, “Then why is everybody crying that they have no money? They have no job and they can’t… they have no job and they have no money. Why is everybody upset, running out into the streets and defying the rules, why? Tell me.”

Christie said “people want their lives back,” but Behar disagreed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“They’re saying they want their jobs back, they want food. They want to pay their rent, they want to pay their mortgages, they don’t have enough money for that. That’s what they’re crying about. I don’t see the Republican Party helping them, all they’re doing is blaming everybody else,” Behar said.

"That's just wrong. That’s absolutely wrong. It’s your point of view, and you’re welcome to it, but you're not welcome to your own set of facts," Christie said. “The Republicans have voted to support all of those programs you just talked about.”