'The View' tell-all will be adapted into TV miniseries with 'A-list actresses' playing Joy Behar, co-hosts

If watching “The View” five days a week still isn't enough for you, you are in luck.

The 2019 New York Times best-selling book, “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of "The View," will be adapted into a TV miniseries, according to Variety.

The book’s author, Ramin Setoodeh, is the New York bureau chief at Variety.

“Ladies Who Punch" is an explosive inside look at the daytime gabfest created by Barbara Walters that forever changed the way debate programs are presented to viewers.

Erik Feig’s media company PictureStart has purchased the rights to the book for a TV adaptation and “A-list actresses” will be cast to play Walters and her co-hosts, according to the entertainment outlet.

PictureStart executive vice president Ryan Lindenberg said the book “is the perfect fodder for an addictive, juicy, wickedly smart and provocative series that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, wanting more.”

Feig and Lindenberg will executive produce the miniseries.

Setoodeh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Setoodeh covered “The View” for roughly a decade, establishing relationships with the show’s key figures in the process. He decided that the behind-the-scenes story needed to be told because it “started to feel like a Shakespearian saga” when a battle for post-Walters control started to bubble up during the journalism legend’s final seasons — but not everyone agreed that the material would result in a successful book.

“It was rejected by more than 20 publishing houses,” Setoodeh told Fox News last year. “It’s a bias in the publishing industry, because they saw this as a book about the media and they didn’t understand how important these women were. They didn’t understand how powerful these women are.”

He interviewed 150 people for the book, including 11 of the show’s past and current co-hosts over three years. The book detailed everything from tales of Walters allegedly bullying other panelists to “underlying lesbian undertones” between co-hosts.