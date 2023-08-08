Chip Roy explodes with anger over border crisis under Biden: ‘Can go straight to hell’

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, unleashed Tuesday on the border crisis under the Biden administration after men were found crossing the southern border with body armor and rifles.

The Texas Republican joined "Varney & Co." to discuss why the federal government has an "obligation" to secure the border and that his state should no longer fund a government "at war with the people of Texas."

"These cartels are emboldened and they are empowered by a president who does not care about our southern border," said Roy.

"The president and this administration can go straight to hell."

BORDER PATROL FORCED TO KEEP MIGRANTS OUTDOORS IN ARIZONA DESERT AS NUMBERS RISE

Roy called on Republicans to act and "stop funding" a "government that is at war with the people of Texas."

"We are not going to fund the government that is perpetuating the lawlessness, empowering cartels, allowing fentanyl to kill Americans, and allowing little girls to get raped in stash houses in Texas. Enough! This is our fight, and I'm tired of Republicans who are giving lip service to it and for years have been supporting it because they want cheap labor."

Fox News has obtained images that show suspected cartel gunmen coming across the U.S. southern border in Texas toting body armor and rifles – the latest instance of armed men believed to be cartel members at the border.

Law enforcement sources tell Fox that the three men were spotted on Saturday evening by cameras in the Fronton area and were seen carrying rifles and wearing body armor as they move through the brush.

Border Patrol agents, including the agency’s BORTAC tactical unit, were deployed to the area but found nothing. It is the same area where law enforcement arrested five suspected members of the Northeast Cartel in June.

Roy elaborated that he wants to hold back funds until the administration agrees to secure the border, sign H.R. 2 into law, and pay Texas back $10 billion, "because Texas has been doing the job the federal government is supposed to do."

"We're going to make sure that we go after the cartels and get the tools necessary to do it. And we're going to spend responsibly while we do it," said Roy.

He added, "Republicans should have one simple message: no border security, no funding, and you're going to stop spending money that you don't have to continue to fund the DHS. And by the way, a DOJ, that's at war with the American people."

Roy said it is important to see the movie "Sound of Freedom" to better understand what is happening in the world, including child trafficking, and to understand that without a secure border, the U.S. is allowing it to keep happening.

The Pentagon has authorized 400 troops to remain at the border until the end of August beyond their 90-day mission, as 1,100 return to their home base.

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital reported last week that ICE is increasing the number of its special agents at the border and that DHS is calling for more agency volunteers to help with processing at the border in the event of a surge in numbers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.