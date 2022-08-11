Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

China wants influence 'at the very top' of US government: Miranda Devine

The Fox News contributor reacts to alleged Pelosi family corruption

Fox News Staff
Trickle-down corruption in the US: Miranda Devine

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine compares the political corruption in the United States to that in third-world countries on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's son Paul Pelosi, Jr. having a board seat on a Chinese company shows that China wants influence "at the very top level" of the U.S. government Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

MIRANDA DEVINE: The shamelessness of this when we've had now over a year of publicity about Hunter Biden's laptop and the influence-peddling scheme that his family was running, particularly with China and Russia and Ukraine. To hear that Paul Pelosi, Jr. is similar to Hunter Biden on having a lucrative board seat on a Chinese company. China is doing this because they want influence at the very top level of our government. They are our adversary. 

JESSE WATTERS EXPOSES PAUL PELOSI JR.'S ALLEGED SHADY BUSINESS DEALINGS

There should be no politician who allows any family member to do this. And Nancy Pelosi has posed as a China hawk for much of her career. And yet here she is — her son would not be getting these jobs without her. He has nothing to recommend him other than he is the son of the third-most powerful person in the country.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

