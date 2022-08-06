Nancy Pelosi slammed over so-called 'connection' with China: 'We are truly led by imbeciles'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being slammed on social media for comments she made about her "connection" with China that she spoke about during a press conference on Thursday.

Pelosi said that she has always had a special connection with China because of a childhood memory.

"When I was a little girl, I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China, so we've always felt a connection there," Pelosi said.

Pelosi made the comment during a trip to the Indo-Pacific.

"We are truly led by imbeciles," Outkick founder Clay Travis said.

"LOL what?," Turning Point USA's Benny Johnson said.

"Make sure we look like idiots to the rest of the world, a Twitter user said.

"you’re telling me this person was our best choice to visit taiwan?," another Twitter user said.

Pelosi made the trip to the Indo-Pacific in the past week and stopped in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite multiple threats from China advising her not to visit the island.

"Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances," Pelosi said in a statement. "The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.