Nancy Pelosi slammed over so-called 'connection' with China: 'We are truly led by imbeciles'

Pelosi said that she's always felt a 'connection' with China because of a childhood memory

Adam Sabes
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being slammed on social media for comments she made about her "connection" with China that she spoke about during a press conference on Thursday.

Pelosi said that she has always had a special connection with China because of a childhood memory.

"When I was a little girl, I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China, so we've always felt a connection there," Pelosi said.

Pelosi made the comment during a trip to the Indo-Pacific.

NANCY PELOSI LANDS IN TAIWAN AMID CHINESE THREATS, MILITARY ACTIVITY

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. 

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"We are truly led by imbeciles," Outkick founder Clay Travis said.

"LOL what?," Turning Point USA's Benny Johnson said.

"Make sure we look like idiots to the rest of the world, a Twitter user said.

PELOSI TAIWAN TRIP: 4 US WARSHIPS POSITIONED EAST OF ISLAND

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, front, center left, and her congressional delegation pose for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center right, before their breakfast meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, front, center left, and her congressional delegation pose for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center right, before their breakfast meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. (Kyodo News via AP)

"you’re telling me this person was our best choice to visit taiwan?," another Twitter user said.

Pelosi made the trip to the Indo-Pacific in the past week and stopped in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite multiple threats from China advising her not to visit the island.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) shakes hands with Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, during a meeting in Tokyo.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) shakes hands with Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, during a meeting in Tokyo. (Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/Afp/AFP via Getty Images)

"Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances," Pelosi said in a statement. "The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo."

