Chicago parents outraged as city faces school bus driver shortage: 'Not how this is supposed to work'

Chicago schools are offering families a monthly stipend to cover transportation costs as schools battle a bus driver shortage for the second year in a row, but many parents are concerned the issue will have broader impacts in the classroom.

Chicago mother Christine Palmieri, who is also a special education advocate, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how the shortages are impacting families and exacerbating COVID-related school struggles.

"Last year the district started out the school year by offering $1,000 for the first month and then $500 after that," Palmieri told co-host Carley Shimkus. "This year, I myself have already received an email giving me the offer to easily waive away my rights to transportation and accept $500 a month, but last year, the checks, the way that families actually received their money, it was delayed."

"It could be months later and $500 might be the district's going rate for transportation, but that doesn't cover a family's need," she continued.

Palmieri said the district has even provided Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) cards, but said children who share similar struggles as her son would be unable to navigate the city through public transportation.

"Many families don't have those opportunities and the district has even offered to hand out CTA cards, but many students, specifically my son, would not be able to navigate the community by hopping on the CTA," Palmieri said.

The pandemic made already-existing bus driver shortages in Chicago much worse, according to Palmieri.

The driver shortage continues amid concerns over COVID-related learning losses and a nationwide teacher shortage as kids return to the classroom this fall.

"Either their families were struggling to be able to get them to the school building themselves or students are arriving to school late," Pamieri said. "And we're talking about children who are missing their required special education minutes because they're missing school."

"We've even had many students who are asked to leave school early, so they can accommodate their bus route," she continued. "That's not how this is supposed to work."