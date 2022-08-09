Georgia mom blames 'woke' push for worsening teacher shortages: 'Not what they signed up for'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia mother is sounding the alarm on "woke" curriculum while various districts in the state and nationwide grapple with mass teacher shortages as children return to the classroom this fall.

Holly Terei, who has two children in Georgia schools, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how the far-left's push to implement the woke agenda has impacted already-existing shortages.

"It's overburdening them," Terei told co-host Todd Piro. "They didn't sign up to have to implement all of these woke strategies within the classroom. They signed up to teach, and all of the SEL, social-emotional learning, the DEI that's being forced on these teachers to implement in the classroom, they're not psychiatrists."

"This isn't what they signed up for," she continued.

There are hundreds of teacher vacancies in the metro Atlanta area. According to CBS 46, there are 307 in Fulton County, 252 in Gwinnett County, and an additional 350 in Dekalb County.

Terei warned the push to go "woke" in the classroom is taking a hefty toll on the teachers, and ultimately contributing the existing shortage.

"On top of the fact that a lot of our schools are boards are going woke, they also want to implement things like restorative justice practices in the classrooms," Terei said. "These teachers aren't allowed to hold students accountable anymore, and they have to act as though they are their psychiatrist, and do anything and everything other than actually teach reading, writing and math in our classrooms."

She also noted some teachers are still being forced to wear masks, a policy she described as "absolutely ridiculous."

"It's a burden, and it's a struggle, and teachers are stepping away because at the end of the day, they do not get paid enough to deal with all of this extra that comes from overreaching woke school boards," she continued.