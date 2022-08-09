Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break

Superintendents from New York, Minnesota and Texas are feeling the staffing pinch

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Schools scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break Video

Schools scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break

New York school district superintendent Jesse Coburn breaks down the shortage and if politics can be blamed.

With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms.

"Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."

Coburn said that most enrollments of neighboring schools have dropped about 20%. 

"And that could be to our benefit because we have fewer students that we have to be teaching. I think in New York State, New York City has actually experienced a population increase. So I would expect that the problem is even tougher for them."

WASHINGTON, DC  APRIL 25:   Teachers, students, and members of the Teachers Union gather and rally against budget cuts and under funding of District of Columbia Public Schools at Freedom Plaza  in Washington, DC on April 25, 2019 (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Dekalb, Texas ISD Superintendent Chris Galloway told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that his district shifted to a four-day work week to address the shortage. Duluth, Minn. Superintendent John Magas, meanwhile, helped teach students himself when needed.

"We still have really, really great needs," Magas told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten argued last month that politics have "polluted" the profession and fueled teacher shortages.

"I don't think the national dialogue helps in any way, shape or form," Coburn responded.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.