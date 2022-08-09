School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms.

"Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."

Coburn said that most enrollments of neighboring schools have dropped about 20%.

"And that could be to our benefit because we have fewer students that we have to be teaching. I think in New York State, New York City has actually experienced a population increase. So I would expect that the problem is even tougher for them."

Dekalb, Texas ISD Superintendent Chris Galloway told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that his district shifted to a four-day work week to address the shortage. Duluth, Minn. Superintendent John Magas, meanwhile, helped teach students himself when needed.

"We still have really, really great needs," Magas told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten argued last month that politics have "polluted" the profession and fueled teacher shortages.

"I don't think the national dialogue helps in any way, shape or form," Coburn responded.