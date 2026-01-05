Chelsea Handler jabs at Nicki Minaj, Turning Point USA during Critics Choice Awards

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Chelsea Handler took aim at rapper Nicki Minaj and made a parting remark about Turning Point USA during the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

Handler, after praising the movie "Sinners" as a "massive blockbuster," made the remark about Minaj, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

"Although, I haven’t been invited into a Black person’s house since, except Nicki Minaj’s, but who wants to go over there?" Handler said.

Minaj appeared alongside Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest last month.

Minaj previously joined the Trump White House initiative to raise awareness about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, speaking at the United Nations in November.

Despite her past support for Democratic candidates, Minaj recently described her respect for President Donald Trump, raising liberal eyebrows.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," Minaj said at the December event. "I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys and to win, and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact."

Handler, who is outspokenly liberal, brought up Turning Point USA, the organization Charlie Kirk founded, at the end of the program as she held a nearly empty glass.

"We would like to thank the critics, the crew, the E! Network and Turning Point USA," she said, before she walked offstage.

Handler also called out Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav during the portion about "Sinners," THR reported.

"'Sinners' is the story of brothers who start this really fun place for entertainment and then vampires show up, suck the life out of everybody and burn it all to the ground. Fun fact, the original name of the main vampire was David Zaslav," she said, appearing to reference Netflix's plan to purchase WBD.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.