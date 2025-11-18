Expand / Collapse search
UN ambassador explains how 'unlikely' team-up with Nicki Minaj came together for global religious freedom push

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz says Nicki Minaj is helping reach new audiences on religious persecution issues

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ to expose the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and explain how rapper Nicki Minaj is lending her voice to the cause.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz is opening up about his unlikely partnership with rapper Nicki Minaj and how the two ended up aligned in calling attention to the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Minaj appeared Tuesday alongside Waltz at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations for a discussion on religious freedom around the globe, particularly in Nigeria.

"It was her responding to President Trump, but, you know — what an unlikely duo, but what an amazing duo," Waltz said Tuesday on "The Faulkner Focus."

"She’s one of the most followed people in the world, and, of course, he’s the most famous world leader."

RAP STAR NICKI MINAJ THANKS TRUMP FOR ADDRESSING PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA

Rapper Nicki Minaj shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz before a panel discussion at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

Nicki Minaj is greeted by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz ahead of a panel discussion titled "Combatting Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria" at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City.  (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Minaj first got involved in the issue several weeks ago when she publicly thanked President Donald Trump for highlighting the plight facing Christians in Nigeria.

"Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God," Minaj wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden Sept. 7, 2024, in New York City.  (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

"No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other."

NICKI MINAJ PRAISED FOR SPOTLIGHTING CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION IN NIGERIA: 'BODY COUNT IS JUST TOO HIGH TO IGNORE'

She posted after Trump renewed his call to take action on the crisis in Nigeria. The president designated Nigeria a "country of particular concern."

Waltz said political strategist Alex Bruesewitz first floated the idea of a collaboration with Minaj, prompting him to reach out. He said, to their "astonishment," Minaj agreed.

RAPPER NICKI MINAJ AND UN AMBASSADOR JOIN VOICES AGAINST CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION IN NIGERIA

"Importantly, she is reaching a whole other swath of people who may not follow these issues," Waltz pointed out.

Nicki Minaj

Minaj has supported the Trump administration's efforts to stop Christian persecution in Nigeria.  (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Reports have detailed entire villages burned down, worshippers attacked during services and thousands displaced by Islamist groups targeting Christian communities.

In an X post about being invited to speak at the U.N., Minaj thanked Waltz and said she was "grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude."

Nicki Minaj joining forces with Trump admin at UN Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

