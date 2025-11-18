UN ambassador explains how 'unlikely' team-up with Nicki Minaj came together for global religious freedom push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz is opening up about his unlikely partnership with rapper Nicki Minaj and how the two ended up aligned in calling attention to the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Minaj appeared Tuesday alongside Waltz at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations for a discussion on religious freedom around the globe, particularly in Nigeria.

"It was her responding to President Trump, but, you know — what an unlikely duo, but what an amazing duo," Waltz said Tuesday on "The Faulkner Focus."

"She’s one of the most followed people in the world, and, of course, he’s the most famous world leader."

Minaj first got involved in the issue several weeks ago when she publicly thanked President Donald Trump for highlighting the plight facing Christians in Nigeria.

"Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God," Minaj wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other."

She posted after Trump renewed his call to take action on the crisis in Nigeria. The president designated Nigeria a "country of particular concern."

Waltz said political strategist Alex Bruesewitz first floated the idea of a collaboration with Minaj, prompting him to reach out. He said, to their "astonishment," Minaj agreed.

"Importantly, she is reaching a whole other swath of people who may not follow these issues," Waltz pointed out.

Reports have detailed entire villages burned down, worshippers attacked during services and thousands displaced by Islamist groups targeting Christian communities.

In an X post about being invited to speak at the U.N., Minaj thanked Waltz and said she was "grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude."