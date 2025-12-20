Rapper Nicki Minaj teams up with new Turning Point USA leader Erika Kirk for Q&A session

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk welcomed rapper Nicki Minaj as the surprise guest for a Q&A at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest on Sunday.

The "Beez in the Trap" singer previously teamed up with the Trump White House, speaking at the United Nations in November to raise awareness about persecution against Christians in Nigeria. Rumors had grown that Minaj would make an appearance at AmericaFest, but it was not confirmed until she went on stage Sunday.

"I'm honored to be here. I'm honored to be here," Minaj said after Kirk welcomed her to the stage.

She went on to praise both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, saying they are politicians who have an "uncanny" ability to relate to the American people.

"I love both of them," she said of the two leaders.

Despite previously supporting Democrats like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Minaj has increasingly shown support for Trump lately.

On Nov. 1, Minaj posted a screenshot of a Trump Truth Social post where he said, "Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria."

She wrote, "Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion."

Minaj continued, "We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice."

She thanked the "President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer."

She has also repeatedly attacked California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his stance on transgender children.

Kirk has stepped in as the chairwoman and CEO of Turning Point USA since the murder of her husband, late Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk, in September.

Kirk spoke at the conservative AMFest on Thursday, telling the crowd, "Here’s what I’ve learned the most in these last three months is that my husband, he deeply mattered on a multitude of levels, so much so that it proved even more once he was assassinated, how much of a peacemaker he was and how much of a coalition builder he was."

She added that both her husband and she would choose fight mode over flight in any situation.

"You don’t retreat," she said. "Charlie would go wherever he needed to go, and I’m the same exact way … And you’ll learn that about me the more you get to know me. I know I’m new here, I’m new here, but you’ll learn."