Jets' Justin Fields shares he's 'low-key addicted' to reading his Bible, talks relationship with God

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is set to start his first season with the club and suggested he’s relying on his faith more than ever as he navigates his new surroundings.

Fields spoke to reporters on Tuesday and talked about how his relationship with God has helped him block out the outside noise around him and focus on the tasks at hand.

"I don’t play for anybody’s approval," Fields explained. "You guys are all gonna have your opinion and I’m never gonna take any of it personal. Like I said, it doesn’t matter. Y’all can have an opinion, y’all can say this and that, but at the end of the day our lives aren’t gonna change. If I say something to y’all right now, the same thing’s gonna happen.

"It doesn’t really affect life, it doesn’t really affect the way we live. So, if you look at it from that perspective, the bigger perspective, no matter what anybody says, it doesn’t matter at the end of the day. It has zero meaning to me, to anybody. God controls everything that happens in this world. I just let people be and let them speak."

Fields said he picked up the mindset over the last six months. He joined the Jets in free agency after one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and several with the Chicago Bears.

He said getting "closer to God" was a major reason why his focus changed.

"My relationship, my reading the Bible everyday," he said. "If I’m being real, there’s some great lines and great wisdom that I didn’t even know of. I’m low-key addicted to getting in my Bible each and every day because I learn something new every day and I’m able to apply it to my everyday life.

"I was sleeping on reading the Bible earlier in my life. I wish I would have started earlier. So, I encourage y’all to go read a little bit. Start in Proverbs and move on from there."