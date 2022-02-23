Charles Payne on 'Fox & Friends': It's 'mind-boggling' how Putin has been empowered

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Charles Payne told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday it's "mind-boggling" how Vladimir Putin was empowered through energy policy in Europe. Payne said the situation is a "cautionary tale" for America as the Biden administration has implemented similar policies to move away from fossil fuels.

CHARLES PAYNE: Well, [Europe] has weaned themselves off of fossil fuels and that’s the problem. I got to tell you, it’s a cautionary tale for America. It really is because obviously anybody watching this show now has filled up their tank or heated their homes. This whole notion that we're fighting this imminent danger of climate change and therefore we must sacrifice. We are making a sacrifice and it's hardworking middle-class people and in the process, we have not only enriched Vladimir Putin, but we have also emboldened him.

So when you have a country like Germany with 36% or so of their natural gas from Russia, Italy heavily relies on them as well, shutting off nuclear power. I got to tell you, it’s really mind-boggling how they have gone down this path. They have set themselves up. And they have empowered someone who — we have always known his affinity for reuniting the old USSR, and now they’re trying to make it possible.

