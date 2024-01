Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God took a swipe at First Lady Jill Biden's recent sales pitch claiming her husband has the "vigor" to serve another four years in office.

Last week, the first lady was asked whether she had any concerns about 81-year-old President Biden's age and health as he enters the 2024 election cycle campaigning for a second term and if he "can do it."

"He can do it," she affirmed.

"I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day," the first lady said.

When asked if he agreed with her, "The Breakfast Club" co-host responded with a firm "no" before letting out a chuckle.

"I get it because, you know, we're stuck with what we got, right? Like, I think that the Republican Party should move away from Donald Trump. And I think that the Democratic Party should move away from Joe Biden. But we're stuck with what we got," Charlamagne told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"So, I mean, she has to be optimistic. I mean, she has to say those things. What is she going to say? Like, 'Oh… I don't think he's going to make it through four years. You know, I think he's going to drop dead after 2.' Like, I mean, what is she supposed to say?" he said.

"Personally, I don't see that vigor. And I don't think a lot of other Americans see that vigor anyway," he continued. "I mean, that's the thing that a lot of people say about Joe Biden. I think a 60 or 65-year-old Joe Biden with, you know, this economy- and I'm putting that in air quotes, you know, with this economy doing as well as it is, I think he probably wins in 2024. "

"But I think the thing that should scare everybody is when you look across the aisle, and you see a guy that's got 91 criminal charges, he's been impeached twice, he's got four indictments… how are you losing to that guy? Like, seriously."

Charlamagne grouped himself with others sounding the alarm on Biden's grim polling ahead of November, like former Obama adviser David Axelrod, posing the question to Democrats, "Do you even want to take the chance on Joe Biden?"

"That's really the conversation- is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris still a winnable ticket? I think Republicans should be asking themselves that, too. Is Donald Trump still a winnable ticket?" Charlamagne said. "I know the polls say right now he'd beat up Joe Biden in a general election. But I don't know. I really, truly don't know. So to answer your question, uh, no. He doesn't look full of vigor like his wife says. Not to me, anyway."

The radio host made headlines in recent weeks for saying he felt "burned" by the Biden-Harris administration after he endorsed their ticket in 2020, vowing he won't offer any endorsement in the presidential race this time around.

"I don't regret voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris just because it kept Donald Trump out of the White House. What I regret is endorsing them," Charlamagne told Fox News Digital. "They come around and they court you, and they tell you sweet nothings and tell you all the things that you know you want to hear. But once you get in a relationship with each other, they don't really back up a lot of those promises."

He's been equally critical of Trump, who Charlamagne warned would bring an "end to democracy" if elected again.

When asked about those who view his comments about Trump as being hyperbolic, Charlamagne doubled down, listing Trump's sins from the "attempted coup" leading up to Jan. 6, his comments about migrants "poisoning the blood of our country," to his Truth Social post suggesting the "termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution" over the 2020 presidential election.

"If you're an American citizen, if you call yourself a patriot, you shouldn't want anybody in the White House who doesn't seem, you know, to respect the Constitution of the United States of America. So that's my biggest issue. And that's why I feel like he's a threat to democracy, because anybody who doesn't believe in the Constitution is absolutely a threat to democracy," he said.

In addition to being a giant on the radio, Charlamagne is expanding his footprint in the world of podcasts. Following the 2020 launch of his Black Effect podcasts, he recently kickstarted the politics-centric Reasoned Choice Media Podcast Network, which he vowed will be a platform that welcomes all viewpoints.

"Don't think that this is a platform that is going to be another liberal echo chamber," Charlamagne told Fox News Digital. "We're gonna have hosts that are conservative. And we're just going to hope that some real dialogue can start happening in this country. We need both sides telling their truths. And people, us, should be able to hear from both sides and make a choice on who they want to support."

Reason Choice Media's first podcast Native Land Pod, co-hosted by former CNN contributor Angela Rye, former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, has already made headlines with Rye accusing her former CNN colleague Chris Cuomo of calling her "tinsel crotch."