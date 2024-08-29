Expand / Collapse search
Charlamagne tha God says Harris must talk about policy during upcoming interview: 'She has to answer'

Harris is set to sit for her first interview since emerging as the Democratic candidate

Hanna Panreck
Charlamagne tha God said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris needed to talk about policy every chance she gets in order to win over undecided voters.

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris needed to speak about her policies every chance she gets, including in her upcoming CNN interview, in order to reach independent and undecided voters. 

"Those are her positions, and she has to speak to that, explain that every single chance she gets, because there is a lot of excitement in the party, a lot of new registered voters, a lot of new voters registered, but there is still a lot of undecideds, there are still those hypothetical swing voters, there are still those independents. And if all those folks got questions, she has to answer them," Charlamagne told CNN's Pamela Brown. 

Harris is scheduled to sit down for an interview with CNN on Thursday after avoiding the media for over a month since emerging as the Democratic nominee. 

Podcast host and Impact Strategies CEO Angela Rye, who joined Charlamagne and Brown, argued during the discussion that Harris was the "most qualified person" to run for the presidency. 

KAMALA HARRIS GRANTS FIRST INTERVIEW TO CNN AFTER WEEKS OF AVOIDING PRESS, TO BE JOINED BY TIM WALZ

Charlamagne tha God on CNN

Charlamagne Tha God speaks to CNN's Pamela Brown about VP Harris' chances.  (Screenshot/CNN)

While speaking about "understanding" Harris, Rye said the "media has a responsibility to be fair to Kamala Harris."

"I think there’s an acknowledgment that we all have to make, that she is doing the work she has been clear about her policy proposals, her website might not be all the way already because all of us were surprised by Joe Biden pulling out. But those things are all in the works and I think she‘d been very clear on this bus tour, throughout Georgia, all at the DNC, she‘s been clear about what she wants to do and she‘ll continue to be clear," Rye argued. 

Charlamagne suggested earlier in a discussion about polling in Georgia that the vice president couldn't win on "vibes" alone. 

"Campaigning is explaining yourself and your policies to everybody, and don‘t let social media fool you. I like the vibe, but the vibes aren‘t going to be what wins you this election. People want policy, people want something tangible that they can feel, that can make them feel better about their circumstances and she’s going to have to go out there every single day and explain how she is going to do that for the American people," he said.

Kamala Harris kicks off a two-day bus tour in southeastern Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Harris has gained ground in key battleground states, according to a new Fox News poll.

The surveys, released Wednesday, show Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck. Harris is up by 1 percentage point in Arizona and by 2 points in Georgia and Nevada, while Trump is ahead by 1 point in North Carolina. All are within the margin of sampling error.

In past Fox News surveys conducted prior to President Biden dropping out, Biden trailed Trump in each state: by 5 points in both Arizona and Nevada (June), by 6 in Georgia (April) and by 5 points in North Carolina (February). 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.