Kamala Harris grants first interview to CNN after weeks of avoiding press, to be joined by Tim Walz

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be sitting down with CNN for the first joint interview after weeks of avoiding the press.

The Democratic ticket will join CNN's Dana Bash for what's being called an "extensive interview" as they campaign in the battleground state of Georgia.

The interview will be taped Thursday afternoon and will air on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET in a primetime special.

It has been over a month since Harris emerged as the Democratic nominee following President Biden's dramatic exit from the 2024 race. The VP had been facing growing scrutiny for avoiding interviews and press conferences, which only intensified after last week's Democratic convention.

Harris will have a lot to answer for, including several policy shifts she has apparently undergone, according to anonymous campaign statements to the press. She will likely be asked to explain her sudden evolution on issues like fracking, border security and private health insurance, all of which she took progressive stances on as a presidential candidate in 2019.

She will also likely face questions about what she knew about Biden's mental decline behind the scenes despite defending him publicly after his disastrous debate performance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz, too, will likely face questions over the growing controversy surrounding his military service record as well as his left-wing policies he enacted as Minnesota's governor.

Bash was one of the moderators in the CNN presidential debate in June, which marked the beginning of the end for Biden's candidacy after his faltering performance shocked the nation.