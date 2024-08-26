Expand / Collapse search
Charlamagne says Harris needs to answer questions from voters: Black people shouldn't have to 'just settle'

'Votes are earned, not given' the host of 'The Breakfast Club' said

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
VP Kamala Harris' failure to speak to media is 'remarkable and unprecedented': Gov. Doug Burgum Video

VP Kamala Harris' failure to speak to media is 'remarkable and unprecedented': Gov. Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum joins 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in after former President Trump honored the 13 service members killed in the exit from Afghanistan and reflects on the state of the presidential race.

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God scolded a rapper who claimed Vice President Harris didn't owe Black voters an explanation of her policies, arguing it was "absolutely" wrong to tell Black people to "settle" for the Democratic candidate.

"I don't understand Plies or any Black person for that matter, telling Black people to ‘just settle.’ 'Just accept whatever the candidate is giving you. Don't ask questions, just vote. They don't have to explain anything to us.' No," Charlamagne said on Monday's "The Breakfast Club.

Charlamagne was responding to a profanity-laced rant the rapper known as Plies posted online on Sunday about Black men supporting former President Trump in the election. Plies slammed these voters for criticizing Harris' record in office and argued Harris didn't need to answer questions about her policies. 

"Stop asking" a "Black woman to explain theirself to you, or explain theirself to y'all," the rapper chided. "Y'all cool with a White man not explaining himself" he continued, appearing to reference Trump.

KAMALA HARRIS' STYLE-OVER-SUBSTANCE CAMPAIGN PRAISED BY JOURNALISTS: ‘IT’S A VIBES ELECTION'

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris (Getty Images)

"Plies is absolutely, positively wrong," Charlamagne responded on his podcast and radio show the next day. "If people are asking questions, that's great."

"I don't even know why Plies is making this a Black woman vs. Black men thing. This isn't about Black men and Black women. It's about elected officials and potential voters," he continued. 

"The whole point of the campaign season is for candidates to go out there and explain to the American people why they should be the one in charge of this country. Votes are earned, not given. And they are earned by you going out there and explaining yourself."

The vice president has faced criticism for avoiding the press since she launched her presidential campaign. She has not done any sit-down interviews or held any formal press conferences in the past 36 days.

DNC ATTENDEES STRUGGLE TO NAME THEIR FAVORITE HARRIS POLICY: ‘LIKE HER AS A PERSON’

Charlamagne Tha God Kamala Harris

Charlamagne Tha God argued that Vice President Kamala Harris needed to answer questions about her policies to Black voters. (Getty Images)

Charlamagne argued that Harris is under more scrutiny about her policies because she became the Democratic nominee so late in the election cycle and because she is running for the highest office in the country. 

"By the way, she knows that. This isn't the vice president's first rodeo," he said of explaining her record as attorney general and as a senator.

"Plies is a billion percent wrong," he stated again. Answering questions to voters is "the whole point of campaigning," he added.

During the Democratic National Convention last week, Charlamagne defended Harris for avoiding the press for now, arguing she was on the ground meeting voters and she'd get to interviews by the end of the month.

"I think what she's been doing has worked because you know what she's been doing is hitting the ground," he said.

"She'll get to interviews after the DNC. But, you know, this week I think she got – she's got bigger fish to fry, like going out there tomorrow and knocking a home run speech out the park," he continued.

Kamala Harris at a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Vice President Harris' campaign strategy of avoiding the press has been celebrated by some media pundits and anchors in the past week. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

Other media figures have celebrated Harris' strategy of not taking interviews.

Last week, several pundits and news anchors from CNN and CBS floated the idea that Harris could rely on Democratic enthusiasm to win over voters rather than lay out detailed policies. 

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.