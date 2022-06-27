Charlamagne Tha God says Dem 'cowardice,' 'inaction' are largely to blame for SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive radio host Charlamagne Tha God suggested that Democrats are largely responsible for the historic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Monday's broadcast of "The Breakfast Club," Charlamagne named the five Supreme Court justices who voted to reverse Roe v. Wade as his "Donkey of the Day," but he spent much of his time scolding Democrats, telling his listeners what the country "witnessed" on Friday was the "cowardice of the Democratic Party catching up to them."

"They know what Republicans have been planning for decades. Republicans have never hidden their agenda, they have shown and told us what play they are going to run. And for some reason, Democrats never crafted defense to stop it," Charlamagne said. "I mean, we didn't just get here yesterday, people. Yes, it's easy to point the finger at Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and say, ‘Yeah, they put three judges on the Supreme Court.’ That's true, but I feel like the cowardice and inaction from Democrats caused a lot of this."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG WARNS CLARENCE THOMAS FOLLOWING ROE V. WADE REVERSAL: YOU COULD BECOME A ‘QUARTER OF A PERSON’

The radio host then posed several questions, like why President Obama didn't codify Roe v. Wade "like he said he would when he was on the campaign trail" and why Democrats didn't prioritize abortion rights when they had a supermajority in Congress during the Obama presidency.

ROE V. WADE OVERTURNED: CNN PUNDIT CITES RELATIVES WITH DOWN SYNDROME, AUTISM TO DEFEND ABORTIONS

He then bashed Blue Dog Democrats as being "Democrats in name only" with what he described as "conservative voting records."

"This is what bothers me about Democrats always. Y'all know these people better than we do. So why do you volunteer lies about what you're going to do if you know you can't get it done?" Charlamagne asked. "And then us the American people are just looking at y'all like why didn't you do it?"

Charlamagne also took a swipe at the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring while Obama was in office and knocked Democrats for not pushing back on then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who blocked Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016.

BILL MAHER SAYS DEMS COULD ‘LOSE’ ABORTION ISSUE BY USING WOKE TERMS LIKE ‘BIRTHING PEOPLE’ INSTEAD OF WOMEN

"All that ‘When they go low, we go high nonsense’ - no. When they go low, y'all do nothing," Charlamagne said. "All Dems give out his thoughts and prayers, alright? Singing in front of the Capitol building. And if you ask me Lenard McKelvey, Charlemagne to God, Democrats' cowardice has put us in this position, their lack of action, which is why it's insulting when they tell us just vote. We have! How about y'all just govern, govern with urgency the way you always want us to vote, with urgency. Stop giving us excuses. Y'all are in power now."

"We already know Republicans are to blame, when it's Dems like Manchin and Sinema or whoever - call them out! Because when you don't, you too look complicit, alright? And as far as I'm concerned, Democrats are accomplices in the Republicans' BS simply because they're not doing enough to stop it," he continued.

Charlamagne called Republicans the "party of White supremacists" but went on to say they are "the smart ones" because they "play the long game."

"When they're in power, they make the most of it. Meanwhile, when Democrats are in power, they don't make the same type of radical bold moves at all. Not even to protect us from the things that the Republicans are going to do!" Charlamagne exclaimed. "Democrats are the donkeys, which is why the donkeys are their mascot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The radio host went on to reiterate his call to eliminate the filibuster and to expand the Supreme Court. He also praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., for calling out Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V. and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for stalling the Democratic agenda.