Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.

"I want to make things very clear – I'm very pro-life. I've never been anti-life. I want people to have the lives they want but I don't want to force anybody – I don't want anybody coming in my house telling me how to raise my daughter and what she needs because they don't know," Goldberg said on Monday.

Goldberg told the audience that she "appreciates" everyone's religion but "I don't subscribe to your religion" and "I don't ask you to subscribe to mine."

"And you do not have the right based on your religious beliefs to tell me – because what's next? As Clarence Thomas is signaling, they would like to get rid of contraception. Do you understand, sir? No- because you don't have to use it!" Goldberg scolded the justice.

The host alluded to Thomas' concurring opinion, in which he wrote the Supreme Court "should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell" regarding previous privacy rulings on things like contraception and same-sex marriage.

Justice Samuel Alito stressed in last week's majority opinion that the Roe v. Wade reversal would not affect any other rights since the issue of abortion specifically involves a third party.

"He better hope that… because we were not in the Constitution either. We were not even people in the Constitution," Goldberg said. "Well, you better hope that they don't come for you, Clarence, and say that you should not be married to your wife, who happens to be White, because they will move that."

"And you better hope that nobody says, you know, ‘Well, you’re not in the Constitution. You’re back to being a quarter of a person’ because that’s not going to work either," Goldberg added.