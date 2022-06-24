Bill Maher says Dems could 'lose' abortion issue by using woke terms like 'birthing people' instead of women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by warning Democrats that voters continue fleeing because of their "woke" ideology.

During his monologue, Maher told viewers that abortion is a "difficult issue for the Democrats to lose, but they're trying."

"For decades, liberals have said, 'If only men could get pregnant, this wouldn't even be an issue' and 'abortion rights are women's rights.' Well, that's wrong now," Maher said. "When the wokey end of the progressive spectrum talks about abortion now, they shy away from that word 'women' and preferred terms like ‘birthing people’ or ‘people who menstruate’ because somewhere there's a trans man was pregnant and I say good for him- and I'll be looking for his story somewhere in a future issue of 'Ripley's Believe It or Not.'"

"Oh, Democrats, let's take the first f---ing word a human animal understands: mama- and replace it with something best understood by four Trotskyites at Berkeley," Maher told his audience.

The HBO star sounded the alarm about the special election in Texas where an 85% Latino district elected a Republican, Rep. Mayra Flores, for the first time in over 150 years and made the case that voters stopped seeing the Democratic candidate as "their lawyer."

"Their message to you was, 'I'm an American now. I'm here. Be my lawyer, not the lawyer for the migrant showing up in my backyard," Maher said.

Maher then tore into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. who defended using the term "latinx" despite polling that show its unpopularity among Hispanics.

"AOC keeps defending it saying, ‘Gender is fluid. Language is fluid.’ Yes, and Latino voters are fluid," Maher shot back.

In addition to the surging support Republicans have with Latino voters, Maher also pointed to the rising backing among Asian-American voters, placing blame on Democrat-proposed policies of eliminating advanced education programs "in the name of achieving equity" and the prolonged school shutdowns during COVID.

Maher hit President Biden and his administration's effort to eliminate billions in student-loan debt.

"The poor two-thirds of American kids who don't get a college degree are gonna say, 'Why should the people who didn't go to college and make less money subsidize the people who did go and make more? You want me to chip in so some liberal arts college can build a bigger rock wall? You're not my lawyer,'" Maher said.

The liberal comedian mocked a pilot universal basic income program in West Hollywood that was deemed unconstitutional since the money was only being granted to members of the LGBTQ community.

"Why? Because they need money more than any other people? Because no one in West Hollywood will hire a gay person?" Maher joked.

Maher also called out Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who campaigned on the legalization of marijuana but vowed to award racial minorities who were punished by the drug war, saying that alone is holding up support from Republicans which otherwise could pass in Congress.

"As with all these issues, the wavering voter is saying to her lawyer, the Democratic Party, 'Hey, so happy for you that you have so many other clients and that you care so much about their problems and all the pro bono work you do, but you're supposed to be my lawyer!'" Maher exclaimed. "That's the thing about a lawyer. Their clients don't care if they shade the truth. They care about winning. You know what I want the Democratic Party to do? Win on the Trump issue. Finish what you started with the January 6 hearings and make sure the guy who absolutely will try to steal the next election can't run in it. That's what I want my lawyer to do."