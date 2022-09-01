Chang sounds alarm on Taiwan: US military must be ready for war with China in hours, not years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang warned the U.S. military is not prepared for war with China, urging Biden to prepare Americans for war after a Chinese drone was shot down over the Taiwan Strait. Chang joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes war could be coming in a matter of hours, as opposed to years.

US, ALLIES SEND THOUSANDS OF SOLDIERS FOR INDO-PACIFIC MILITARY DRILLS AS CHINA CONTINUES TAIWAN AGGRESSION

GORDON CHANG: They're not prepared for a number of reasons. First of all, the Navy has been broken for a decade. The Air Force is not in great shape either, and also the political leadership in the Pentagon is not, I think, mentally prepared to fight a general war… They're much more interested in things like… woke culture and the rest of it. But also, they believe that if a conflict with China comes, it'll come no earlier than five years from now, and that's why they're retiring ships and planes. They need to be ready for a conflict with China in the next few hours, not five years from now.

