CBS to replace Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ with Byron Allen’s ‘Comics Unleashed’

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In a historic late night shakeup, CBS is replacing Stephen Colbert’s "Late Show" with Byron Allen’s "Comics Unleashed."

CBS announced in July that it had canceled "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and that it would officially go off the air in May 2026 after a more than 10-year run. Liberal critics have accused CBS and Paramount of ending the show to appease President Donald Trump and receive approval for a long-planned merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media.

What followed was a drawn-out drama between Colbert and his network that will finally come to an end this spring. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The network will air Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen in the 11:35 p.m. beginning May 22, followed by another Allen-produced series, the comedy game show Funny You Should Ask, at 12:35 a.m. The Late Show will sign off on May 21."

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The same outlet also noted that "Comics Unleashed has been airing in the later spot this season and also aired there during the 2023 writers and actors strikes."

"Comics Unleashed," hosted by Allen, is described by IMDb as "Byron Allen and four of the most talented comedians take center stage to share stories, tell jokes, and bring the biggest laughter to television. It's entertaining. It's unpredictable. It's undeniably hilarious. It's Comics Unleashed."

"I created and launched Comics Unleashed 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love — ," Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "I truly appreciate CBS’ confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of Comics Unleashed and Funny You Should Ask, because the world can never have enough laughter."

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The ascension of Allen’s show appears to be a sign of the times, precisely as many of the late-night talk shows like Colbert’s have been accused of becoming divisively political and out of step with American audiences, many of whom go to podcasts for political commentary.

The final season of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" was recently ripped by Variety as "not very good TV" and out of touch with everyday Americans as the host has been flattered by a parade of celebrities.

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