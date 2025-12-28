Stephen Colbert reveals whether he'd run for president in 2028

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert said he "absolutely" should not be a presidential candidate in 2028 when asked about it earlier this month.

"Yeah, I absolutely should not run for president," Colbert said at Slate's "Political Gabfest" event on Dec. 18, though he added, "I understand why you'd want me to."

After his initial response, he remarked in a satirical tone that he would need to discuss with his family and faith leader after his show ends to determine whether he would be called to "greater service to this nation."

"Because what I believe is America's the last best hope of mankind and if there's anything I can do to forward the mission of our Founding Fathers whose love of freedom and belief in the rights of man abides in my heart like the very blood in my veins and the strength in my arms. Why, who am I to say that I should run? But if I hear the call obviously of the Lord..." Colbert said, before the crowd began chanting his name.

His fellow panelists, former CBS News anchor John Dickerson and New York Times staff writer Emily Bazelon, agreed with his original comment, with Bazelon calling the idea "miserable."

Colbert previously ran for president as a Democrat in 2007 under the guise of his "Colbert Report" caricature. Although he paid the $2,500 fee to be included in the South Carolina Democratic primary ballot, the South Carolina Democratic Primary executive council refused his application, believing that he was not a serious candidate.

Colbert also floated the idea of running again on his show in 2012 and launched a committee to run for president in South Carolina. However, he failed to meet the deadline to get his name on the ballot.

During the "Gabfest" event, Colbert also embraced Dickerson after it was noted that he had given his last broadcast for "CBS Evening News." After hugging Dickerson, Colbert raised his middle finger in the air.

CBS announced in July that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would air its final episode in May 2026.