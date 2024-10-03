CBS News host says there's 'warning lights' in Georgia for Kamala Harris

CBS News host Tony Dokoupil said on Wednesday that there were some "warning lights" in Georgia for Vice President Kamala Harris while speaking to voters across the state.

"We heard a whole lot of Trump support," the CBS host said, referring to conversations he had in Forsyth County, Georgia, which he described as a "Republican stronghold" the Trump campaign was counting on.

Dokoupil visited three Georgia towns for the "CBS Mornings" segment, and noted that President Biden won the state in 2020 by a small margin, after Donald Trump won in 2016. The host added, "There are warning lights for Kamala Harris."

"I feel like he aligns more with America and American values than she does," an Atlanta voter told Dokoupil. "I just know that once you start doing away with things like the Second Amendment and altering it to your own, what you think is sensible, it’s a problem because then who’s the arbiter of that?"

CBS News cited a poll that showed Trump ahead of the vice president in Georgia by two percentage points. A recent Fox News poll found that Harris leads Trump in the state by three points.

"To me, he's more for the people, the hard-working people," one voter said.

Another told CBS that she did like her life more when Trump was in office.

Other voters Dokoupil spoke to in Georgia felt that Harris was the clear choice in the presidential contest.

"Democrats are focused on actual issues that are of concern to Americans, and solving the systemic problems that we all face," a voter in Atlanta said.

"I wouldn’t vote for him even if it — if it meant another $100,000 in my pocket," another voter, who just moved to Georgia from California, told CBS.

The CBS News host also spoke to voters in Peach County, which voted for former President Obama twice, and for Trump once.

While some said they were undecided, one man expressed that he planned to vote for Harris and explained that he drove his neighbors, who are Republican, to the polls.

"You, Greg, a Democrat, drive a Republican to the polls, thereby putting Donald Trump over the top and making him president again. If you knew that was what you would be doing, would you still do it?" Dokoupil asked the voter, raising a hypothetical.

"I would make sure they get to the polls because I believe in the right to vote and the responsibility to vote more than I believe in my own candidate," the voter responded.