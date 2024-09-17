CBS reporter finds only 3 Harris supporters in 3 Nevada restaurants: 'People are really excited about Trump'

After visiting three different restaurants in Nevada, CBS correspondent Adrianna Diaz admitted she could only find three people planning to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, the rest were "really excited" about former President Trump.

Diaz toured restaurants in Reno, North Las Vegas and Pahrump, Nevada as part of a "3 Meals" segment on "CBS Mornings" where reporters visit battleground states to gauge public opinion.

Though a Republican has not won Nevada since 2004, co-host Tony Dokoupil reported the state remains in a statistical tie between Harris and Trump. Diaz surprised the show’s hosts on Monday by revealing she found it hard to find Harris supporters.

"What was really incredible is, in every single restaurant, of the people willing to talk to us, we could only find one Harris supporter in every restaurant – and we left no stone unturned. I approached every single person, except for this one guy... But people are really excited about Trump," Diaz said.

In Pahrump, married couple Leanne and Stephen Schaefer openly expressed their support for Trump and their concern for the country.

"I want someone who’s strong, who demands respect and gets the respect and can deal with foreign leaders. I think Trump’s the guy," Leanne said.

Stephen added, "I tell ya, I’ve never owned a gun in my life, and I own four of them now. I fear for our country."

Another group of women explained their frustrations with the economy, linking it to the current administration.

"Everything has gone up. Everybody feels it at the grocery store, at the gas pumps. And yes, I do attribute that to Biden," one woman said.

Another added, "I think they think if they keep throwing money at it, it will fix the problem. It's the same as an old house, 'Oh, let's just keep fixing it.' Sometimes the solution is to tear it down and rebuild."

Only one first-time male voter in the restaurant expressed support for Harris as potentially the first Asian American president.

Though Diaz described Pahrump as a deep red area in Nevada, the sentiment continued in Reno and Las Vegas.

In Reno, a table of women supporting Trump said their greatest concern was the border.

"Illegals. They got to go," Trump supporter Debra Canestrini said.

When Diaz said many of them were seeking asylum, Canestrini responded, "Baloney. They're coming here for the freebies."

Another woman, Tomoko Rogers, added, "When people talk about immigration, they're thinking we're saying that we don't want immigrants of any kind, and that's not what we are saying. People are saying that there are people who have come here legally — why do they get pushed aside to allow people who have not even worked one day in our country, have not paid into the system."

By contrast, Ken Lasker, a Harris Reno voter, was more concerned about democracy.

"We’ve had a democracy for 250 years. I think that it’s clearly being threatened now by Trump and the Republican Party," Lasker said.

In Las Vegas, voters discussed their opinions on the economy.

Harris supporter Joey Herbert said, "For me, it’s been the economy. And that’s what I really like about the current administration. There’s been nothing but job growth."

However, Francisco Barres, who owns a taco truck, remarked, "Tacos used to be, what? A dollar, $1.50? After the pandemic, they don't go under $3.50 or $4 because the meat’s expensive."

A CNN poll earlier this month found Harris leading Trump 48% to 47% but with a margin of error of 4.9%.